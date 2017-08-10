Shure Names Ahren Hartman VP of Quality

Shure Incorporated has appointed Ahren Hartman as vice president of quality. In this role, he will be responsible for all of the company’s quality activities, including corporate and supplier quality, product conformance and lab services, global compliance, and quality systems. In addition, he will also direct quality functions in Shure’s Juarez and Suzhou manufacturing plants.

Ahren Hartman

Hartman has been with Shure for more than 25 years. During his tenure, he led the team responsible for the development of Axient, Shure’s wireless system designed for global RF environments. In addition, he has contributed to the development of UHF-R, SLX, and PGX wireless systems; PSM 600, PSM 200, and PSM 300 personal monitor systems; and the KSE1500 Electrostatic Earphone System.

He continues to be a key member of the Shure team working with the Federal Communications Commission on wireless spectrum legislation issues.

Hartman has a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois-Champaign and a Master’s in electrical engineering from Northeastern University.

“As our company’s markets and users continue to evolve, we must expand our view of quality while building on the strong foundation of product reliability that is indicative of the Shure brand,” said Chris Schyvinck, Shure president and CEO. “I am certain that Ahren will uphold our quality standards and sharpen our focus even further, moving our quality systems forward and greatly impacting our approach to quality performance.”