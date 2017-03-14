Shure Announces New and Expanded Roles for Global Marketing and Sales Executives

Shure Incorporated has promoted three key executives in its Global Marketing and Sales Division.

Ray Crawford

Ray Crawford has been promoted to senior vice president of global marketing and sales. Since he joined Shure in 2005, Ray has been responsible for implementing Shure’s strategic business plan and has overseen the company’s global business initiatives. Ray is a member of the executive staff and chairperson of the Shure Corporate Management Committee.

Althea RickettsAlthea Ricketts has been promoted to associate vice president of GMS Operations. Since 2014, she has been leading this function, ensuring that demand for Shure products is met throughout the Americas. In this expanded role, she will be responsible for global finance, customer service, and support departments, as well as sales and operations planning.

Erik Vaveris has been named associate vice president of global marketing. In this role, Erik will monitor the consolidation of specific marketing functions worldwide and lead the planning and implementation of Shure’s marketing efforts to ensure global consistency with its brand position, localizing where appropriate.

Erik Vaveris

“I want to express my congratulations to Ray, Althea, and Erik on these well-deserved promotions,” said Chris Schyvinck, Shure President and CEO. “I am confident that these leaders will help us achieve alignment around the world by unifying our best practices, integrating processes, and coordinating business activities to meet Shure’s strategic objectives and effectively confront marketplace changes.”