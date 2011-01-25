Michaels to Lead Digital View

- Digital View, the digital signage and media player specialist has today announced that Bob Michaels has been appointed to lead their global digital signage division. Reporting directly to Digital View Chairman & CEO, James Henry, Bob will be responsible for driving Global expansion and managing and developing the company’s North American and international reseller channels.
- Bob brings over 20 years experience of working in the international technology market, with a track record of successfully building global sales networks across a number of sectors and a strong reputation for professionalism and expertise. Bob was most recently CEO of pro-A/V manufacturer Magenta Research, overseeing their international expansion and the conception, development and launch of their Voyager platform.
- With over 150,000 installations worldwide, Digital View is one of the leading suppliers of specialist displays and media players for the digital signage and digital out-of-home markets. This appointment marks a key step in their market strategy and comes on the back of significant investment in their unrivaled range of advertising and promotional signage solutions.
- “We are delighted to welcome Bob to the executive team,” comments James Henry, CEO & co-founder of Digital View Ltd. “He brings a wealth of experience and his expertise will be invaluable in ensuring the channel fully benefits from the depth and breadth of the enormous opportunity offered by digital signage.”
- “Digital View is one of the few companies that has the global experience and product range to offer a complete end-to-end service for this dynamic and rapidly growing market,” explains Bob Michaels, “I am delighted to be joining and look forward to working with their teams in North America, Europe and Asia”.
