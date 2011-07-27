CCS California Relocates Headquarters

Los Angeles, CA--CCS California has announced its plans to relocate its California headquarters to the City of Hawthorne, CA.
- The company will be consolidating its Los Angeles and Orange County operations to better serve the Greater Los Angeles-area. The expanded space will allow CCS to add a state-of-the-art training center and multiple conference rooms. In addition, the office will house corporate employees, an installation staging area, and dedicated service and fabrication facilities.
- CCS invested $2.1 million in the purchase of the office from Kearny and has committed an additional $1 million for the build out of its new headquarters. The CCS California office covers 12,250 square feet of space and will be located in the Century Business Center (CBC) at the Hawthorne Airport at 3331 Jack Northrop Avenue. The Century Business Center, developed by Kearny Real Estate Company, is an 86-acre, 2.6 million-square-foot master-planned business park located near the intersection of the 405 and 105 freeways and immediately south of the Hawthorne Airport. CCS anticipates that it will complete its move to Hawthorne in August 2011.
- “In this digital age, audio and video technology has become an integral part of every building project from K-12 classrooms and corporate boardrooms to luxury hotels and international airports,” said David Riberi, vice president and co-founder of CCS California. “Our new facility allows customers to interact with the technology and that will help us customize an ideal AV solution to improve their organizations.”
- CCS California employs 48 people in offices serving the Greater Los Angeles-area, San Diego and San Jose. It offers multiple product lines to enhance visual communications and customer experiences including SMART Board interactive whiteboards, NEC, Panasonic and Samsung flat-panel displays, Crestron, AMX and Extron room control systems, Epson, NEC and Mitsubishi projectors, Cisco and Polycom video conference systems and Da-Lite, Draper, and Stewart projection screens. CCS serves clients that include Nestle USA, Northrop Grumman, Kaiser Permanente and Rady Children’s Hospital.
- “We are excited that CCS California chose Century Business Center for its new headquarters,” said Hoonie Kang, partner of Kearny Real Estate Company. “The development of the business park has attracted a diverse array of businesses and CCS is exactly the type of user we had in mind for this project. We now have over 25 businesses that have selected CBC for its location and amenities.”
- As students leave for vacation and schools close for the summer, CCS California begins its prime installation season, since a major portion of CCS’s business comes from the educational sector. CCS works with leading institutions throughout California such as San Diego State University, Lakeside Unified School District, and UCLA.
- “We’re already very strong in the educational sector, but we are equally excited that we are starting to see a growth trend in the corporate and government areas of our business. The new building will allow us to enhance our capabilities to serve all of these growing markets.”