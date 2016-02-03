SFM Appoints Canadian Distributor for Just Add Power’s HDMI over IP Range

Steve Freytag, SFM product manager for Canada

SFM has been appointed Canadian distributor for Just Add Power. Steve Freytag of SFM will act as a dedicated Just Add Power’s product manager in the region, working to build Just Add Power’s reputation within the CEDIA and Commercial AV channels in Canada.

“SFM [is] excited to add Just Add Power to our portfolio of Custom Installation brands,” said Freytag. “Our new distribution partnership with Just Add Power and existing relationship with Luxul lets us provide our dealers with whichever size of IP-based HDMI matrix that they require, from as small 2x2 to as big as 4000 x 65000, with any combination of inputs and outputs possible.”

“Now feels like the perfect time for Just Add Power to expand into new territories and I am pleased to have SFM… on board as Just Add Power distributor for Canada,” said Ed Qualls, president and founder of Just Add Power. “With 3G Ultra HD over IP winning the CEPro CEDIA BEST Award for Multiroom A/V and with many exciting additions to the HD over IP platform planned for release in 2016, SFM is well positioned to help us grow our brand reputation further.”