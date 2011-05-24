Symon to Distribute Zivelo

- Symon Communications, a provider of visual communication and digital signage solutions, announced that the company has signed a global reseller agreement with ZIVELO, a manufacturer of self-service kiosks and fixtures for the interactive digital signage industry. This new agreement enables Symon to have direct access to ZIVELO’s complete line of products.
- “ZIVELO’s creative designs further extend Symon’s portfolio of display solutions and allows Symon to further capitalize on the growing trend towards interactive, place-based display technologies,” said Steve Gurley, vice president of marketing for Plano, Texas-based Symon.
- According to Symon, some key factors that lead to its decision to do business with ZIVELO are the exceptional designs of its kiosks and the trigger-based automation systems that ZIVELO employs, which has shown to translate into consistently delivered products. ZIVELO’s U.S.-based manufacturing operation also was appealing to Symon as it facilitates quicker turn around and faster delivery of product for Symon’s customers.
