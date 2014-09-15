Sennheiser Launches Dante Card for Wireless Mic

The What: Audio specialist Sennheiser has created a Dante card for the EM 9046 receiver, enabling its top-of-the-range Digital 9000 microphone system to be integrated into Dante audio-over-IP networks.

The Sennheiser Digital 9000 system

The What Else: When it comes to digital audio networking, Audinate’s Dante is among the leading solutions for live audio, broadcasting and installations. Dante works with existing network infrastructure using IP and Ethernet standards and offers hundreds of channels of high-quality audio. “This is what makes Dante so attractive for us,” said Claus Menke, head of portfolio management pro for Sennheiser’s Professional Division. “With the extension card, broadcast and live audio engineers now can easily integrate our best wireless microphone system into a Dante network and benefit from its exceptional sound.”

The EM 9046 DAN extension card is simply inserted into the expansion slot of the EM 9046 eight-channel receiver. Internally, the card features sixteen audio inputs to send the digital audio and command signals over the Dante network. Connection is via two Gbit RJ45 sockets that serve to establish two redundant network circuits or daisychain the signals. The card works with sampling rates of 44.1/48/88.2 and 96 kHz at a resolution of 24 bits. The EM 9046 DAN will be available from mid-October.

Sennheiser will also adapt its Wireless Systems Manager software to include a monitoring function for the Dante card. The new version 4.2 will also be available from October and will allow users to listen to and monitor the EM 9046’s Dante audio streams from any point in the network.

The Bottom Line: Users can conveniently route the Sennheiser system’s high-definition audio data via Audinate’s Dante Controller.

