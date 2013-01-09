ISE Unveils Program for Smart Building Conference

- Integrated Systems Events has unveiled the agenda for the inaugural Smart Building Conference at ISE.
- Promising a day full of industry insight, opinion, practical design advice and business intelligence, the Conference will take place at the Amsterdam RAI on Monday 28 January—the day before the ISE 2013 tradeshow opens its doors.
- A joint venture of ISE’s co-owners CEDIA and InfoComm International, the Smart Building Conference will place the audiovisual industry at the heart of discussions about the future of intelligent building design. The Conference program has been developed to attract architects, design consultants, developers, electrical contractors and other key stakeholders in the construction sector, along with the electronic systems integrator, distributor and manufacturer channels that represent ISE’s core audience.
- “While other events have taken a star-gazing approach to the topic, the Smart Building Conference @ ISE promises a practical look at how intelligent buildings are already being designed, built and used,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. “Delegates will learn how emerging technologies offer them new possibilities today, not just in the future.”
- The Conference prgram includes expert case studies illustrating the different possibilities available in specific technology areas, along with bigger-picture presentations from some of the industry’s pre-eminent educators and consultants.
- Among the former, highlights include Lucy Martin of London-based John Cullen Lighting discussing the importance of control in good lighting design, while Gwen De Meyer, CEO of Belgian integration firm Van Havere, offers examples of multi-room media distribution being integrated with building-management technologies.
- Energy management is a significant theme at the Conference, with Lutz Steiner of Germany’s Technische Universität Darmstadt outlining the transition from smart buildings to sustainable cities, and InfoComm’s sustainability officer Allen Weidman discussing the business opportunities promised by the newly created STEP rating system.
- Energy saving will also play a part as Joost Brinkman of Accenture describes the Amsterdam Smart City project, introducing the additional topics of intelligent working and living which will also be touched on by Arup’s Graham Naylor-Smith in his presentation ‘From Smart Rooms to Smart Buildings’ and by CEDIA’s Geoff Meads as he discusses ‘The Smart Home Future’.
- The Conference will be MC’d by Bob Snyder, editor-in-chief of Channel Media Europe, and will conclude with a panel discussion on ‘The Future of the User Interface in Smart Building Control’ featuring representatives from AMX, Crestron, Legrand and Control4.
- “As befits the global appeal of Integrated Systems Europe, the Smart Building Conference @ ISE boasts a truly international panel of acknowledged experts and thought leaders,” said Blackman. “We are looking forward to an event that truly helps to set the smart-building agenda, not just for our industry but for adjacent sectors as well. Add superb networking opportunities, the additional post-Conference attractions of the Marco Tempest Keynote and ISE 10th Birthday Party and, of course, ISE 2013 itself, and this Conference really is an industry meeting point not to be missed.”