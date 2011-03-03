Planar 82-inch LCD

- At the Digital Signage Expo 2011 in Las Vegas last week, Planar Systems, Inc., added an 82-inch LCD display to its growing lineup of displays for advertising and digital signage applications in airports, shopping malls and other public spaces. The Planar d82L combines, according to Planar, “the slimmest profile in its category, easy-access electronics and advanced networking and controls, along with the superior visual performance and reliability that are hallmarks of Planar LCD displays.”
- Designed for Digital Signage The Planar d82L offers features and capabilities not found in comparable large-screen displays, including:
- Ideal for public spaces. With a slim depth of only 3.9 inches, the Planar d82L complies with American with Disabilities (ADA) clearance requirements for public buildings, and maximizes valuable space in crowded concourses and other public venues. The industrial, metal design and protective glass shield make the Planar d82L perfect in high traffic public spaces.
- Easy access. The Planar d82L’s AccessConsole™ provides lockable, flip-panel access to electronics directly above the screen. Most components can be replaced without the inconvenience and cost of replacing the entire LCD.
- Smart storage and controls. The integrated MediaMount™ offers convenient, secure storage for media players and other hardware inside the AccessConsole. The built-in network and RS-232 controls make it possible to remotely monitor and manage settings.
- 24x7 reliability. Redundant power ensures uninterrupted operation if one supply fails. The distributed electronics architecture reduces potential heat-related wear on the commercial-grade LCD panel.
- Streamlined installation. Separate LCD and AccessConsole™ modules simplify installation. The heaviest module weighs 70 pounds less than the next lightest comparable display on the market. Visit Booth #2025 at Digital Signage Expo 2011 to learn more about the Planar d82L, which is available to order through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized digital signage resellers.
- Additional information about the Planar d82L is available at www.planardigitalsignage.com
