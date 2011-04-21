Da-Lite Develops Multi-Purpose 3D Screen

Da-Lite has released a new multi-purpose front projection surface that has been optimized for both passive linear and circular 3D applications.
- Silver Lite 2.5
- For passive 3D applications, the Silver Lite 2.5’s silver surface is designed to maintain 99.3 percent of polarized light and the 2.5 gain of the material compensates for the light lost in the polarization filtering process.
- The polarization retention and high “extinction ratio” eliminate the ghosting or crosstalk common with stereoscopic 3D projection, according to the company.
- For 2D projection, the gain and high-contrast characteristics of the material allow for projection in high ambient light conditions or for use with a low-output projector. Silver Lite 2.5 is a washable surface and has a 25-degree viewing half angle.