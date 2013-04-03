Revolabs Names FVC as Distributor MENA Region

- Revolabs Inc. has named FVC as a distributor of the company's wireless audio systems for unified communications in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
- Under the agreement, FVC now offers Revolabs' plug-and-play, desktop, and wireless unified communications products to its network of partners in a wide range of MENA markets, including education, oil and gas, government and defense, finance, and healthcare.
- FVC is a leading value-added distributor in the MENA region. With dedicated offices in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, and others, the company works through its growing network of channel partners in more than 45 countries. By partnering with Revolabs, FVC has strengthened its unified communications offerings.
- "There is a high demand for unified communications solutions in the MENA region, but it has been challenging to provide high audio quality under certain situations," said K. S. Parag, managing director of FVC. "We are very excited to address this need by bolstering our product lineup with Revolabs' plug-and-play, desktop, and wireless UC products range. The company's products enrich our portfolio while providing the MENA market with greater access to the benefits of advanced wireless audio technology. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Revolabs."
- "Partnering with FVC is a critical milestone in our Middle East distribution strategy," said Roshan Gupta, regional director, India and Middle East, Revolabs. "Our reach into verticals such as oil and gas, telco, government, and banking and finance in the MENA region has traditionally been limited. With its reputation for quality products and unparalleled partner support, FVC is perfectly positioned to help us reach new customers in these markets and to expand our presence in the MENA region and drive sales."
- Revolabs' plug-and-play, desktop, and wireless unified communication systems and accessories are available from FVC effective immediately. In addition, the company also provides technical support, sales, marketing, and training for the entire Revolabs product range.