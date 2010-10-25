Crestron Welcomes Educators and Students into AV Industry

- Crestron joined with InfoComm International to celebrate AV Week, supporting its mission to raise awareness of AV as a high-tech, cutting edge industry with exciting growth prospects. Dozens of local engineering students and college career and development officers toured the 9,000-square-foot Crestron Experience Center, which is a showcase of the industry’s extraordinary offerings. Including technology from Crestron and industry-leading partners, the Center features a multimedia presentation room, videoconferencing boardroom, home theater, hospitality suite and expansive interactive design lab that displays more than 500 Crestron products.
- “My son is really into computers and electronics, and I know if he toured the Crestron Experience Center, he’d have no doubt that this is the career path for him,” said Sandra Sroka, Assistant Dean of Continuing Education Corporate and Public Sector Training, Bergen Community College. Rafey Shahid, a graduate of NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology) was amazed at the amount and wide range of products, and said he had never seen the complete integration of AV, lighting and HVAC before touring the Experience Center.
- “We need to bring the world of AV to the next generation of technology leaders, including industrial designers, electrical, mechanical and systems engineers,” explained Vincent Bruno, Crestron Director of Marketing. “We’re at the cutting edge of technology and innovation. Once people see what we do, they want to be a part of it. And we want to draw bright, young talent to our organization, to keep us energized and moving forward.”
- AV Week is an international celebration of the AV industry. InfoComm International and its members sponsor workshops, presentations, career fairs and other events around the globe to spotlight the audiovisual industry and to recognize the AV professionals who manufacture, design and install AV technology.