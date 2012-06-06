XPAND 3D Appoints Stampede as Distributer

- XPAND 3D has appointed Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. to distribute XPAND's YOUniversal 3D Glasses and RF dongle in the United States.
- The appointment of Stampede coincides with the United States market debut of XPAND's RF dongle, which is required for use with active 3D TVs that use radio frequency to interface with 3D glasses.
- "Stampede is the industry-leading distributor of video equipment and services to a wide variety of consumer and commercial resellers, making them the logical choice as first to carry the YOUniversal RF dongle and our XPAND YOUniversal Glasses," said David Chechelashvili, vice president, head of consumer division, XPAND 3D.
- XPAND's YOUniversal 3D Glasses optimize the 3D experience for every viewer by modifying the 3D parameters for each user and for different 3D environments. The glasses offer personal customization, compatibility with all types of 3D TVs and devices, long wearing comfort and appealing style. In combination with the RF dongle, XPAND YOUniversal 3D Glasses are IR/RF hybrid 3D glasses.
- "We look forward to introducing XPAND's standard-setting 3D solutions to the 10,000 resellers in our dealer network," Kevin Kelly, Stampede's president and COO. "The 3D format continues to make significant strides in specific vertical markets, most notably in K12 and higher education, and XPAND is the clear market leader in terms of innovation, performance and value. Our team will work closely with XPAND to create a series of sales and support programs highly customized for each market segment. The ability to customize products to meet individual market applications is one of the key reasons why more than 140 manufacturers rely upon us to be their front-line sales force. We look forward to creating a series of sales productive programs for XPAND."
- Stampede will offer the XPAND YOUniversal 3D Glasses and RF dongle both separately and bundled together.