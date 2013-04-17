C2G Launches Integrated Marketing Campaign for Transition to Digital

- C2G, provider of high performance cabling and connectivity solutions, has launched an integrated marketing campaign, "Adapt. Convert. Transform."-designed to raise awareness and educate customers on how to prepare a smooth migration path from analog to digital.
- The campaign is comprehensive-consisting of white papers, educational webinars, incentive plans, and targeted collateral. Developed with resellers, buyers, and influencers in mind, the campaign covers the challenges of the digital transition, highlights scalable solutions to bridge the transition, and discusses how C2G customers have defined a seamless migration path to digital.
- "The challenge becomes readily apparent when the new equipment is expected to be used with existing equipment, such as projectors, DVD players, and other AV devices that were purchased several years ago," said Gary Hess, vice president of innovation and marketing for Lastar. "This equipment will not accept digital input. Therein lies the challenge."
- While Hess admits that this challenge is not catastrophic, it will have impacts in the classroom, conference room, and similar settings across Education, Corporate, Healthcare, and other markets. The key is making the proper technology investment to enable a smooth, non-disruptive migration path from analog to digital, while at the same time protecting the upgrade and extending the life of the current equipment.
- With the "Adapt. Convert. Transform." marketing campaign, C2G is assisting users, resellers, and distribution partners to navigate the digital transition by addressing real world scenarios.