Christie Selects Scala for Its Own Showroom

- Christie, provider of digital projection and display solutions, selected Scala to power a new digital signage network installation when it upgraded its EMEA head office in the United Kingdom. In addition to a visually impressive way of communicating with visitors, the company wanted to demonstrate the wide-ranging technical potential of its latest display technology — MicroTiles™. Without hesitation, Christie executives called Scala, a longtime industry partner.
- “In addition to being the ‘industry standard,’ we have a long association with Scala for on-screen advertising solutions in cinemas, so they were the logical choice to provide our advanced digital signage solution when upgrading our facility,” said Dale Miller, Vice President, EMEA, at Christie.
- Scala worked closely with Christie to create a multi-location, vertically and horizontally cascading series of digital screens. The network is centrally managed using Scala Content Manager, and Scala Designer software supports all content authoring. Specifically, Designer enables the creation of content templates for easy editing and allows integration with existing creative assets such as high-definition video, flash files and still images.
- Christie’s new digital signage network uses more than 100 408 mm by 306 mm (16 inch by 12 inch) MicroTiles in nearly a dozen screens, plus four IAdea photo frames. The main showcase room features a remarkable 80-tile video wall displaying content in any array or simply as one of many input sources. The screen manager can mix a limitless number of sources in multiple windows, create various Picture-in-Pictures (PIPs), and define, shape and blend borders. According to visitors, “it’s a mind-blowing demonstration platform.”
- In addition, Christie’s new digital signage network features:
- Two displays in the reception area, welcoming visitors with wayfinding information.
- One large rear-projection screen playing live news in a waiting room flanked by two vertical pillar displays with eye-catching visuals to add ambiance.
- Two Scala-driven vertical displays of MicroTiles showcasing Christie awards and successful projects in the Christie Trophy Room.
- Four IAdea photo frames installed outside all meeting rooms, displaying real-time information about availability and corporate news
- “Scala software can support any digital display need, even mission-critical business applications like Christie’s,” said Damon Crowhurst, Director of Business Development for Scala EMEA. “The company has the highest standards, especially when showcasing their best-in-class MicroTiles technology. Scala software enables the full impact of Christie MicroTiles to be seen.”
- Scala Services selected the Blue Chip Vario E2 media player to drive the displays. This hardware was selected in order to comply with Christie’s high-level requirement regarding resolution quality for its MicroTiles. The Blue Chip Vario E2 ensures top-level graphics quality and playback performance.
- “The high-level demands of the new Christie head office installation allowed Blue Chip Technology to demonstrate its decade-plus experience and the capabilities of our Vario player hardware in delivering yet another successful client project through partnering with Scala,” said Mike Gulliford, Sales Director, Blue Chip Technology.
- For more information about Christie’s digital signage network, visit
http://www.scala.com/news/digital-signage/christie-microtiles-uses-scala-to-treat-emea-head-office-visitors-to-a-visual-feast