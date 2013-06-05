Alpha Video Sports Selected by St. Cloud State University

- The Alpha Video Sports & Entertainment Group, the national video integrator for the sports venue industry, has been selected by St. Cloud State University to upgrade and enhance the University's TV broadcast systems for many venues on campus, including the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
- The complete overhaul of cable TV and broadcast delivery systems will result in digital, high-definition broadcasts.
- In a press release about the project, Earl H. Potter III, president of St. Cloud State, stated, "We will invest $4.8 million in the complete overhaul of our TV Broadcast delivery systems. At the same time, the Mass Communications Department will undergo extensive curricular revision of its programs to reflect the practices of today's media industry. Our students will have the opportunity to work with the highest levels of technology."
- Commenting on the project, Darren Whitten, account executive for Alpha Video Sports, said, "We are honored to be selected by St. Cloud State University to install and integrate this massive campus-wide broadcast integration project - one of the largest in the country this year. The University has set an aggressive implementation schedule to bring high-definition broadcasts to their fall sports teams that start competing in September. We are confident that our past experience in successfully completing video control rooms on-time and under-budget for professional and collegiate sporting venues will allow us to meet the university's demanding schedule. "