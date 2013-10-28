C2G Reveals All-In-One Solution for Audio/Video Connectivity

- C2G, formerly Cables To Go, has released its complete audio/video connectivity and control solution, OneFit A/V — designed to simplify connectivity at every step of the audio/video installation process, from selection to purchase to installation.
- The OneFit A/V is an integrated solution that provides control, audio/video connectivity and extension, sound reinforcement and power for the average classroom or conference room — all pre-assembled in a plenum rated Chief mounting box. Additionally, it is pre-wired and features color-coded and labeled cabling.
- The featured products are part of C2G’s TruLink product line and are installed in some of the largest school systems and conference facilities in the U.S. These products are designed to work seamlessly with one another, eliminating the risk that incompatibilities will compromise the installation.
- “We’ve been working diligently over the past few years to release products that enhance the audio/video experience within learning, sharing, collaborating environments,” said Garry Dukes, director of product management. “Now that we have a full offering, we wanted to bring these products together in this format to really simplify connectivity for installers in the majority of classroom or conference room audio/video installations.”
- The OneFit A/V features two different models and is now shipping from C2G IT and A/V distribution partners.