Telaid Partners With LG Electronics

Multi-site technology service Telaid announced it has selected LG Electronics USA as its display partner for the company’s new Staging, Configuration and Emerging Technology Demo Center opening April 18, 2011 in Norcross, GA.

Telaid's expansion of its Staging, Configuration and Depot Repair Center will showcase to customers the ability to pre - stage and configure network electronics, displays and infrastructure materials in order to reduce time, cost and risk associated with enterprise multi-site deployments.

Telaid President Scott Patsiga stated, “Teaming with LG around multi-site clients in the retail, QSR and financial services marketplaces provides a compelling value proposition to these enterprise organizations.”

The new Telaid technology center will feature new LG M-series commercial LCD displays ranging in screen sizes from 38- to 52-inch diagonal classes. These models include the M5203CCBA Full HD large screen monitor, M4214CCBA capable of using an optional internal LG NC2000 media player and M3801SCBN stretch screen monitor. “LG’s versatile selection of commercial monitors is ideal for a wide range of Telaid customers seeking digital signage solutions,” Patsiga said.

Y.K. Cho, senior vice president, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA, looks forward to the partnership: “By partnering with Telaid on its new facility, LG is showcasing the necessary resources for a variety of display clients to rollout LG’s advanced digital signage solutions.”

