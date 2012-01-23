Allen & Heath Adds Two ZED Models

Allen & Heath has added two new models to its ZED range of multi-purpose live sound and recording mixers.
- Allen and Heath's new ZED-16FX and ZED-18.
- The new ZED-16FX and ZED-18 each have 10 fully-featured mono channels and 3 or 4 dual stereo channels, respectively, fulfilling the demand for increased channel counts in a compact format.
- In keeping with the rest of the range, both mixers have a connection for USB send and return for recording, playback and effects. The 10 mono Mic/Line inputs feature Allen & Heath's acclaimed DuoPre two stage preamp, 3-band MusiQ EQ with swept mid frequency, and 100mm faders, all in a compact, rack mountable format. The stereo inputs have 2-band EQ and inputs for extra sources, and there are 4 auxes accessible from each mono and stereo channel.
- Additionally, the ZED-16FX has a built-in FX processor with TAP tempo delay settings and a 24 bit/48kHz conversion rate, with access to a comprehensive set of 16 in-house designed effects derived from Allen & Heath's iLive pro touring digital mixing system.
- "The ZED-18 and 16FX are the perfect size and format for so many applications," said Allen & Heath R&D designer, Mike Griffin. "In a rack-sized chassis we've packed in 10 mono channels while retaining all the stereo inputs (on ZED-18 there are 7 stereo inputs including the USB). The monitoring and output configuration is the same as the ZED-14 and 12FX, which is really useful in both live sound mixing and studio situations, and they are designed and built to last for ages. Having just used one for a fantastic gig with The Deadly Gentlemen (perk of the job!), I can say that they are an absolute joy to mix on."
- Cakewalk's SONAR X1 LE music production software is bundled with the ZED-18 and 16FX mixers, enabling the user to perform many different tasks, for live performance, live recording, studio recording, or studio mixing. The combination of ZED and SONAR allows the user to capture a straightforward recording of a stereo mix, record tracks individually to build up a song, or insert an FX plug-in from SONAR.
- ZED mixers are built to a professional standard, with rotary controls secured to the front panel with steel nuts and high quality components have been used throughout, including Neutrik mic XLR and 1/4-inch jack connectors.