Scala Release 10.3 with New Features

- Scala announced Release 10.3 of Scala Enterprise, which includes improvements and features for Scala Content Manager, Scala Designer and Scala Player. These speed and performance updates provide a simplified and efficient experience for all users.
- Below are the new features for Scala Designer:
- 4K video – Scala Enterprise now supports Intel GPU DXVA2 hardware decoding of 4K video and has improved throughput of software decoding of 4K video by 250%-300%. This is a key feature for users whose content heavily relies on strong visual communications, such as retailers.
- Off-page elements – Scala has also enabled designers to work visually with elements placed outside of the page border. This enhances the creative control required when manipulating elements close to the edge of the visible page.
- Text boxes – Text boxes bring increased efficiency to Scala Designer with the ability to automatically adjust the font size of any text within. As more text is added to the box, the font size will automatically be reduced. When the minimum text size is reached, and text overflows out of the Text Box, Scala Designer will automatically trim the text accordingly when the user moves to another element. When the user resizes the Text Box, the font size is also adjusted.
- Opacity for page backdrops – Users can now modify the level of opacity of the page backdrop for Plain pages. When the Fill Opacity is set to 0, the background becomes fully transparent, revealing the content hidden underneath. This creates the opportunity for some interesting layouts that produce a more impactful experience.
- For Scala Content Manager, here are the new updates:
- Flexibility is a key part of a successful business model, which is why Scala has enhanced Plan Generation to include Player Groups to be scheduled at different time intervals. This allows users to modify the delivery of their content based on their frequency of change. Modifying Plan Generation also improves the performance and therefore improves load of the distribution engine.
- With more accessibility options, users can now choose how informed they want to be
- Filtering by Players: Players can be pre-filtered to show only the errors from selected players.
- Auto-Cleared List: Users now have the option to automatically clear and suppress notifications of selected problems
- Automatic clearing and deletion of reported problems: Problems are now cleared seven days after being reported, and deleted 30 days after being reported. Timing can be modified to the user’s needs.
- Player Properties: New Health tab along with error information for each individual player.
- Simplified Lists
- Less clutter allows for more productivity. Quicken workflow by adjusting the list views of Media, Playlist and Players to show only the fields that are important.