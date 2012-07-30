Extron Introduces New 12x8 Audio DSPs

Extron Electronics has introduced the DMP 128 Digital Matrix Processor.
- The DMP 128 is a 12x8 audio mixer featuring Extron ProDSP, automixing, I/O expansion capabilities, and available AEC - acoustic echo cancellation. The DMP 128 offers a configuration approach to DSP that simplifies mixing, routing, conferencing, and room optimization, Extron says. Quick and intuitive configuration using the DSP Configurator Software allows the DMP 128 to be installed in very little time, with easy-to-learn adjustments that can be heard in real-time. A digital audio expansion port allows two DMP 128 units to be linked together to expand input and output signal management and routing capabilities.
- The DMP 128 is ideal for presentation and conferencing applications in boardrooms, courtrooms, and conference centers that require advanced matrix mixing with DSP, according to Extron.
- "The DMP 128 is our latest ProDSP processor, offering what our customers have been requesting: a larger 12x8 audio matrix mixer and acoustic echo cancellation," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Extron AEC employs advanced processing engineered for robust, dependable echo cancellation in videoconference scenarios, and is very easy to set up and configure within the user-friendly DSP Configurator Software. An expansion port enables further flexibility for sound system designers working with larger systems, allowing two DMP 128 units to be linked to create an expanded matrix."
- The DMP 128 C and DMP 128 C P models include Extron AEC for conferencing applications. AEC - acoustic echo cancellation prevents audio at the near end from being returned to the far end as echo, ensuring clear, natural conversations for far end participants. These models include eight independent channels of high performance AEC, as well as selectable noise cancellation. AEC processing can be challenged by conditions such as double-talk, when talkers from both ends are speaking simultaneously, and when near end talkers use wireless microphones. Extron AEC features advanced algorithms that deliver fast echo canceler convergence for optimal intelligibility, even in challenging conditions. The DMP 128 C P model includes analog phone interfacing with POTS line and phone connections.
- Extron ProDSP is engineered from the ground up using a 32/64-bit floating point DSP engine and studio grade 24-bit audio converters with 48 kHz sampling. It is managed by the intuitive DSP Configurator Software, a PC-based application featuring an easy-to-use GUI that allows for complete audio system visualization within a single window. Designers can quickly get a snapshot view of the entire audio system, including processing blocks and routing assignments, all at once.
- The DMP 128 features a gating automixer with eight gate groups for management of microphone signal levels. The amount of signal level reduction is user-selectable per channel, to avoid the "chopped" sound characteristic of a traditional automixer when a mic is gated off. The DMP 128 includes several advanced automixing features for optimizing microphone management. Multiple trigger protection allows only the mic with the highest signal to be active while the rest are gated off. A global automixer configuration screen in the DSP Configurator Software enables fast, intuitive management of all mics and groups in a centralized user interface. The number of open microphones can be specified in the automixer, to limit the number of active mics at one time.