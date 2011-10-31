NanoLumens Adds New Line of Flex Displays

Norcross, GA--NanoLumens will introduce an expanded line of Flex Displays, as well as its first line of Non-Flexible Displays, at the 2011 Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) conference and exhibition taking place in New York at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, November 9-10.

The company plans to fully commercialize its “digital wallpaper” technology that turns any surface into a communications platform — while eliminating virtually all of the weight, installation, energy, and cost efficiency issues associated with traditional large format digital displays.

First introduced in 2010, NanoFlex and new NanoWrap flex digital displays remain the only solution of their kind. They conform to fit any surface, according to the company, and are thin, lightweight, energy efficient, and can be mounted as easily as a work of art.

“Our Flex technology can now be assembled to satisfy any shape and size requirements, so any location can now become a dynamic and dramatic video display,” said Rick Cope, president and CEO of NanoLumens. “At the same time, our new line of NanoSlim and NanoShape non-flexible displays, available in 6mm, 5mm, and 4mm pixel pitches, will offer customers a more cost-effective alternative when flexibility is not a requirement.”

The company’s patented display technology allows customers to select from 4mm up to 10mm pixel pitches, depending on the model.

“Now, any surface can become a compelling display surface as simply as hanging a mirror,” Cope said. “This product line is going to forever change the rules of the game when it comes to creative customer engagement.”

In addition to being ultra-lightweight and energy efficient, NanoLumens displays feature a seamless, edge-to-edge picture quality (up to a brightness of 5,000 nits) that can be viewed from any angle or any distance without color shift or picture drop-off. Designed and engineered to be energy efficient, NanoLumens displays consume significantly less energy per-square foot than conventional digital displays. NanoLumens displays are composed of up to 50 reclaimed materials, and are completely recyclable.

Designed and assembled entirely in the United States, NanoLumens displays are now available in both flexible and non-flexible frames in four product lines: NanoFlex and NanoWrap flexible displays; NanoSlim non-flexible rectangular displays; and NanoShape non-flexible round, square, and triangular displays.

“As the industry’s premier showcase of customer engagement technology solutions, we are tremendously excited to serve as the platform for the launch of this remarkable company and its expanded product line," said general manager Lawrence Dvorchik. “When CETW attendees experience the NanoLumens product line, they are going to look at customer engagement in a totally new way.”