RUSHWORKS Introduces AgendaPrep Productivity Software

RUSHWORKS has introduced AgendaPrep, a productivity software utility developed specifically for converting meeting agenda items into individual lower-third files that can be selected and displayed live as meetings progress.
- According to the company, AgendaPrep allows anyone, regardless of their knowledge of graphics and/or video, to format plain text into PNG files that are appropriate for graphical display, eliminating redundant data entry and the need to recreate graphics. AgendaPrep interfaces seamlessly with the RUSHWORKS VDESK and REMO Integrated PTZ Production Systems, as well as with other Character Generator (CG) and production systems like NewTek’s Tricaster, Broadcast Pix, and more.