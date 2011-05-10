Atlas Adds New Vertical Power Strips

Phoenix, AZ--Atlas Sound has announced a new line of vertical power strips designed with the installer in mind.
- Atlas' new power strips feature staggered outlet spacing.
- Each vertical power strip includes staggered outlet spacing and an outlet orientation design to maximize AC outlet use with large “wall wart” power supplies.
- There is a new Atlas Power Strip for almost any installation requirement with 15A and 20A models in 24-inch, 48-inch, and 72-inch lengths available. As many as thirty total outlets, depending on the model, are positioned in either “In Line” or “90º to Chassis” orientation, allowing for more useable outlets than traditional standard designs.
- In addition to flexible power distribution, the Atlas Power strips protect your electrical equipment with triple mode circuitry that will effectively suppress unwanted energy spikes within a nanosecond and can sustain suppression up to 2 milliseconds. All models also feature noise filtering to decrease unwanted Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) that is commonly introduced into AC lines via nearby radio transmitters or wireless products as well as circuit breaker protection, an AC Protect Indicator LED, and are UL/cUL Listed.
- “The addition of these innovative vertical power strips adds even more flexibility to our continually expanding offering of racks and rack accessories,” said Steve Young, VP of sales and marketing for Atlas. “Installations of all types will benefit from the protection and convenience these Atlas Power products will provide.”