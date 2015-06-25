Roland V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher

The What: The Roland Pro A/V V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher is a Hybrid 2 M/E switcher that combines the features of a production switcher with the power of a presentation switcher.

The What Else: Users can switch and control functions on the Roland V-1200HD using the dedicated V-1200HDR Control Surface or free downloadable Remote Control Software (RCS). Users can also connect up to four compatible control devices on a network to separate out switcher functions by M/E’s, keying, or audio mixing.

Multiple M/E configurations can be selected from 1 M/E to 1.5 M/E and 2 M/E to meet the needs of any live production. Inputs include 10x 3G-SDI and 4x HDMI with 6x 3G-SDI Outputs and 2x HDMI outputs. Scalers on HDMI inputs 3 & 4 and HDMI outputs support SD through HD resolutions.