Elf Foundation Hits Fundraising Record

Los Angeles, CA--The Elf Foundation announced that it raised a record-setting $32,500 at its 10th anniversary fundraising event on September 9 in Indianapolis as part of CEDIA EXPO 2011.
- Noah Kaplan, president of Leon Speakers, paints a mural of Miles Davis, which was auctioned off at the close of the event with 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to the foundation.
- The Elf Foundation has touched the hearts of the CEDIA channel and the even larger consumer electronics industry, through manufacturers’ product donations and the design and labor contributions from regional ESCs (Electronic System Contractors) and dealers. The CEDIA organization was the first recipient of the annual Elf Foundation Volunteer of the Year award and the foundation salutes their support annually with a cocktail party at EXPO to extend their appreciation.
- This year’s event was its largest to date with more than 250 people in attendance to mingle and enjoy the Brush & Bass performance. With live jazz filling the room, Noah Kaplan, president of Leon Speakers, painted a contemporary mural of Miles Davis in multiple hues of blue. This was the second time Kaplan performed for the benefit of the foundation, keeping the crowd guessing as to the subject of his masterpiece for added suspense. More than simply the evening’s entertainment, the work of art was auctioned off at the close of the event with 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to the foundation. Noel Lee, CEO of Monster Cable and longtime supporter and corporate sponsor of the Elf Foundation, was the winning bidder, committing $7,500 via proxy for the painting.
- “I’m always happy to support the Elf Foundation because of its unique mission, and the clear joy that these Rooms of Magic bring to children and families that depend on the distraction of entertainment during their difficult time,” said Noel Lee, Head Monster. “When it turned out that the piece of art crafted that evening was none other than the legendary Miles Davis — one of my favorite musicians of all time — I had to have it for our office.”
- Monster launched its Miles Davis Trumpet in-ear headphones last month.
- “It was a complete coincidence that Noah’s inspiration would hit so close to home for one of our guests that evening — and in fact, Noel wasn’t even able to join us for the event,” said Doug Weinstein, president of the Elf Foundation. “His team reached him in New York City, where he was promoting Monster’s celebrity-branded lines, including the Miles Davis Trumpet headphones, at Fashion Week. It’s one of those things that was meant to be.”
- Other highlights of the evening included touching words from Don Gilpin, COO of CEDIA, Don Stewart, president of Stewart Filmscreen and the 2011 recipient of CEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and an emotive benediction from Sam Runco.
- Elf Foundation thanked its 10th anniversary sponsors whose support made the event possible: Platinum sponsors, Dana Innovations and Runco; Gold sponsors, Crestron, Kaleidescape, Leon Speakers, Monster Cable and Stewart Filmscreen; Silver sponsors, B&W, CEDIA, Consumer Technology Publishing Group, Lutron, Savant, social4media and URC.