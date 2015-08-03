Roland Expands Live Mixing Console Lineup with M-5000C

Roland’s Professional A/V division has added the new M-5000C live mixing console to its line of O.H.R.C.A.-based consoles that are designed to provide powerful features at an affordable price point.
- Measuring under 30 inches (74 cm) in width and weighing just 70 lbs. (32 kg), the compact M-5000C carries the features of the flagship M-5000, making it ideal for theaters, portable churches, OB trucks/vans, touring, or any application demanding power and flexibility in a small footprint.
Along with a 96 kHz sampling rate for superb sound quality, M-5000C has a 72-bit summing bus, newly designed, discrete analog circuitry, and a redundant power supply. In addition to 16 inputs and eight outputs on the console, the M-5000C also features two expansion interface slots that can accommodate REAC, Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid, and other XI-Series expansion cards.
The M-5000C supports the flexible workflow at the heart of Roland’s O.H.R.C.A. platform. Control includes a 12-inch color touchscreen; 20 channel faders in three groups; anchor points; DCA spills; multifunction knobs and buttons; and a user-assignable section. Remote control software (Mac/Windows) that extends the user interface beyond the built-in GUI, resulting in flexible organization of critical pages or meters on external monitors will be available soon, according to the company, while the M-5000C will be available in Q4 2015.
The O.H.R.C.A. (Open High Resolution Configurable Architecture) platform provides a mix engine of 128 freely definable audio paths; open audio architecture supporting Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid, and REAC audio protocols; and audio delivery over video using SDI, DVI, and SFP cabling. Built-in REAC ports support seamless integration from the console for multi-track recording/playback, Roland M-48 personal mixers, and several I/O box choices, all at high-resolution 24-bit 96kHz.