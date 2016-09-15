Robe Launches Spiider Worldwide on the Web

Robe launched its new product, the Spiider, a creative lighting tool and brand new LED Wash luminaire.



The Spiider uses one super bright 60W RGBW LED multichip in the centre which is surrounded by 18 x 30W RGBW LED multichips, and it is this optical design that resembles the spider’s web that gave rise to the name.

Spiider includes all the same features as Robe’s LEDWash series, including a virtual colour wheel, tungsten lamp emulation, individual pixel control, in-built wireless DMX on request and more. It can also be used as a beam, and has an eye-popping flower effect. The zoom goes from 4 - 48 degrees, offering more than 50.000 lumens at 5 metres.

Forty-two Spiiders will be in action on the Robe stand at the PLASA expo in London which opens on Sunday, where they will engage visitors in an intricate choreographed web.

"Spiider is really something special which everybody will love," said Josef Valchar, Robe's CEO.