ComQi and Aceso Partner for Healthcare Video Network

- ComQi has partnered with Aceso, a healthcare management and communications solutions provider, in serving the healthcare sector with digital media solutions.
- Aceso has integrated ComQi’s Engage Content Management platform into its enterprise level UpTech platform offering a cloud based digital media solution for a range of creative options to hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the country. The content network will be for staff, patients and visitor viewing; including patient testimonials, stories of strength and local messaging with entertaining video features, news and weather as well as informative facility information. Hospital waiting rooms, cafeterias, lobbies and lounges in a facility will be populated with interactive media solutions.
- In addition, ComQi and Aceso will also offer healthcare facilities interactive wayfinding solutions for touch screen kiosks and other interactive viewing mediums.
- “We are thrilled about this partnership and the benefits it will deliver to the healthcare community wanting to adopt digital signage and a broader multi-channel communication strategy,” said Stuart Armstrong President Americas for ComQi. “Aceso is leveraging technology that we typically deploy in retail environments to deliver an engaging branded experience within healthcare.”
- Aceso’s President and Co-Founder, Geoff Fiedler, said, “Aceso is proud of this relationship with ComQi; bringing cloud based media distribution and content management to our UpTech platform. Our clients now have the ability to generate new revenue and reduce cost, two important benefits in a time of uncertain reimbursement. Our recent deployment at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, one of the top post-acute organizations in the country, has transformed the inpatient experience through digital media.”