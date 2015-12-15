Riedel Hires Ryhaan Williams as VP of Sales for Eastern U.S.

Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced Ryhaan Williams as the new vice president of sales, eastern U.S. In this role, Williams will be tasked with strengthening existing relationships and creating new strategic alliances for the eastern region in addition to expanding sports markets nationally.

"Ryhaan has had a very successful career covering many aspects of broadcast technology," said Joyce Bente, president and CEO of Riedel North America. "Her vast experience, industry relationships, and project management expertise will make her a real asset to our North American team."

Before joining Riedel, Williams was director of strategic accounts at Chicago-based Joseph Electronics. There she was tasked with developing new market verticals, product training, and providing project management services, as well as fostering relationships with key accounts and consultants.

Prior to joining Joseph Electronics, Williams was the principal and general manager of Tandem Solutions LLC, based in New Jersey. Tandem Solutions brokers and resells broadcast equipment and copper and fiber cabling, handling integration projects through a vast reseller network.

Before starting at Tandem Solutions, Williams was a business development manager for Bexel in its New York office. At Bexel, Williams broadened her relationship with companies, such as MLB.com, that are market leaders in the digital media space.

As the former northeast regional manager for Gepco, Ryhaan was instrumental in fostering relationships among engineers, integrators, and consultants for creating custom fiber solutions. She oversaw installations at Red Bull Arena, PPL Park, and Yankee Stadium, in addition to mobile units built for Metrovision and New Century Productions.

As a project manager for Venue Services Group (VSG), National Mobile Television's integration arm, Williams was tasked with managing installations at venues such as Fenway Park, TD Garden, Yankee Stadium, and Dodger Stadium. Prior to working with VSG, she was the director of production for Sportvision, managing relationships with ESPN, ABC, NBC, and Turner. She also held positions at VH1, Courtroom Television, Medical News Network, and SportsChannel.

Ryhaan Williams will be based in New Jersey and report to Bente.

