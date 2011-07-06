IAVI Offers Discount on Sanyo Projector

IAVI has announced that it is selling Sanyo’s PLC-XR201 XGA projector for $199 per unit. IAVI is stocked with over 600 of these projectors and, in an effort to clean up inventory, has priced them $500 below MSRP.

The PLC-XR201 is a compact, portable XGA Projector with 2,200 ANSI Lumens. The PLC-XR201 weighs less than 5.7 pounds and delivers true XGA picture quality in a versatile, go-anywhere system. Using a mere 0.4 watts, the PLC-XR201 is one of Sanyo's most ecological data projectors. The eco power stand-by mode saves about 80 percent of the energy that is consumed by similar projectors, according to Sanyo.