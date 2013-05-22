LUMINEX Network Intelligence Gigabit Ethernet Switches

- LUMINEX Network Intelligence, a Belgium-based developer of lighting control, pro audio and video data distribution equipment for the entertainment industry, will make its first appearance at InfoComm showing its new range of Gigabit Ethernet switches with updated web-based user interface.
- The GigaCore line will be exhibited in LUMINEX booth #561 at InfoComm13, June 8-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
- This next-generation family of Ethernet switches has three models – GigaCore 12, GigaCore 14R and GigaCore 16Xt. They meet and support all industry protocols and offer a user-friendly experience with an industry-specific outlook and optimized defaults. The products come with a built-in redundancy system providing a reliable and easy-to-set-up backbone for users’ networks.
- The GigaCore line will showcase its updated web-based user interface at InfoComm. It enables users to easily assign the network ports to different groups or segments on the network (protocol isolation), automatically detect links between GigaCore units and provide network switch status.
- The GigaCore Ethernet switches are optimized with a very fast recovery time for any link failures delivering seamless operation for sound, video and lighting protocols running over these links. The products currently support audio over Ethernet protocols such as Dante, Ethersound and Q-Lan with a low jitter, and lighting over Ethernet protocols such as Art-Net, ETCNet2, MA-Net and Streaming ACN (sACN).
- The GigaCore range offers common features on the three models, such as 12 Gigabit ports on shielded Neutrik Ethercon ports, making it a rugged, environmentally-friendly range. All devices feature wire-speed layer 2 switching, port status, three LEDs per port (PoE, RLinkX, Link/Speed) and four status LEDs (OK, PoE, RLinkX, Power).
- All models come with a built-in redundancy system enabled on all ports, called RLinkX, providing a reliable and easy to set up backbone for the user’s network. The range also offers the group function, a unique Luminex solution, providing a true user-friendly way to create subnets within your network. A PoE supply unit, allowing for the feed of PoE compliant devices from the front ports, is available as an option.