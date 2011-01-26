Extron Offers New Training for Emerging Technologies

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics is pleased to announce a new training offering, the School of Emerging Technologies. This three day school provides in-depth instruction designed to allow system designers and integrators to master the newest AV technologies within a short time span. The training concentrates on new as well as evolving technologies, including digital video, AV streaming, and fiber optics. To help refine digital and hybrid AV system design and enhance understanding, concepts and techniques are provided through instructor-led training and demonstrations along with hands-on experiences. This training timeline and method ensures that students are thoroughly exposed to each technology and solution before moving on to the next. The student-instructor ratio is kept low to ensure that each class member receives individual attention. Just as with other Schools from Extron Institute, Emerging Technologies provides continuing and renewal credits for multiple industry certifications. The School of Emerging Technologies addresses system designs for real-world scenarios to reinforce understanding of new and evolving technologies.

"AV professionals are looking to product manufacturers for information; not only about their products but also the technology behind the devices," says Jim Clements, director of education development at Extron. "Emerging Technologies is three days of building a foundation of knowledge about new as well as evolving technologies. The School offers the information and skills to help our customers expand their services and take their business to the next level of AV system integration."

Since 1994, Extron Institute has been providing instructor-led training on AV technologies and product solutions to enhance understanding throughout the professional AV industry. For 2011, the training program has been expanded with new buildings and locations, additional instructor-led training opportunities, and revised course offerings. Requests from the field for more training locations have resulted in new, permanent Extron S3 training facilities in the US and internationally as well as regional and localized offerings through the Extron Institute On-The-Road program. In addition, existing instructor-led Schools and online training tools have been revised with enhanced curriculum and demonstrations. Between the well-established expertise of Extron instructors at the growing number of training facilities and the launching of programs such as the School of Emerging Technologies, Extron is committed to providing instruction to those wishing to enhance their understanding of AV technology.

Visit its Web site at www.extron.com/emergingtechpr for more information.