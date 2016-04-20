Revolabs Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2016 Partner Program Guide

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Revolabs a 5‑Star rating in its 2016 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is a listing of technology vendors that service solution providers or offer products through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that provide the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2016 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s application based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, and sales support/communication.

Revolabs’ North American CORE resellers make up an expanding part of the company’s success. To ensure their ongoing success, Revolabs offers its resellers a wide range of motivation and support programs. These include awards for innovation and sales; direct deposit funds; discount promotions, tiered discounts, and rebates; and incentive, loyalty, product demo, and referral programs. To help partners differentiate their businesses, Revolabs provides a special partner portal; training, marketing resources and online tools; marketing development funds; qualified leads; and field and inside channel account manager coverage.

“Solution providers have more choices than ever before when it comes to selecting vendor partners. Identifying the right vendor with the right technologies and the right channel approach can mean the difference between successful adoption of a new technology or business model and an awkward, unnecessarily difficult integration,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings recognize the best channel programs available in the market today and serve as a valuable resource for solution providers looking for the right fit.”

“Our resellers add enormous value to Revolabs’ products,” said Rob Claus, director of global channel sales at Revolabs. He added, “Giving our partners the help they need to sell effectively as well as the most suitable products to meet their customers’ emerging needs is essential. We deliver a full portfolio of conferencing solutions from huddle rooms to boardrooms to auditoriums, to produce realistic sound so that every conversation feels as natural as an in-person discussion. Our resellers have a wide choice of wired and wireless collaboration audio products to satisfy their customers’ needs. They can rely on us for everything from plug-and-play microphones and telephony to sophisticated managed environments. This combination of the greatest products and the programs helps our resellers boost their revenues and allows us to reach new customers every year.”

The 2016 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online.