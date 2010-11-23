Tupelo Music Hall in Vermont Opens with Meyer Sound

- The world’s first installation of the Meyer Sound MINA line array loudspeaker found its home in the Tupelo Music Hall in White River Junction, Vermont. The intimate live concert venue opened in early October.
- “The sound in the room is incredible, really,” says Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward. “For example, last night Marc Cohn was trading licks with his guitar player and it was astonishing the detail you could hear. It was like being on the stage no matter where you were in the room.”
- Connecting audiences with music is the founding purpose of Tupelo Music Hall, a 4,000-square-foot space inside a former railway freight depot. New acoustically treated walls and original hardwood flooring enclose a space devoted to the ultimate experience of live music.
- “For rooms like this, Meyer Sound absolutely nailed it with MINA,” states Scott Tkachuk, system designer and project manager for Rainbow Production Services / New England Audio Tech of Atkinson, N.H. “It has amazing output and headroom in a small footprint, and the high end is just spectacular.”
- The system includes five MINA line array loudspeakers per side, in addition to a 700-HP subwoofer and a Galileo loudspeaker management system with one Galileo 408 processor. RMS™ remote monitoring is implemented. Tkachuck tuned the system using a SIM 3 audio analyzer.
- The Vermont venue is the second such venture for Scott Hayward, with the first Tupelo Music Hall opening six years ago in Londonderry, N.H. That location is equipped with a Meyer Sound system based on the M’elodie® line array loudspeakers, a circumstance that gave MINA a first foot in the door for Vermont.
- “Meyer delivers consistent quality across the board, which is right in line with what we do here,” says Hayward. “The MINAs are the ideal boxes for this room. They are small and unobtrusive, but powerful—really powerful. And it’s great to be the first to have them.”
- The MINA system will have a full workout on every style of music at Tupelo Music Hall in White River Junction, with bookings already listed for Dave Mason, Judy Collins, Aimee Mann, Savoy Brown, The Subdudes, Johnny Winter, the Average White Band, and Jefferson Starship, among others.