USAV Reveals2013 Leadership Conference

- USAV, an association of leading professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators, will host the USAV Leadership Conference (ULC) in 2013 in conjunction with Signature Sponsor, Chief.
- The conference will be held April 28-30 in Dallas, TX and will focus on fostering professional growth in functional-level leadership within USAV Integrator organizations.
- For over a decade, USAV has provided a platform for member company’s operating executives to collaborate on business strategy, best practices, and marketing dominance. In 2013, USAV is taking the same collaborative environment that has benefited the executive leaders of member companies and extending it to the next level of leadership within USAV.
- “Being a member of USAV has been an incredible asset to my business,” said Interactive Solutions, Inc. president and USAV Dealer Advisory Council (DAC) Chairman, Jay Myers. “Running an integration firm in the competitive and continually changing ProAV marketplace is not easy. Routinely sharing ideas with the other exceptional business owners that make up the USAV Integration Services Group has lead to countless game changing ideas that have contributed to Interactive Solutions success over the years.”
- ULC attendees will make connections, discover new strategies for improving individual performance, and derive fresh ideas for helping USAV organizations succeed on a whole new level. Conference sessions will encourage attendees to build relationships with others serving in the same functional capacity at other USAV member organizations, further professional development through education and CTS training, and connect with key representatives from USAV’s Manufacturer Partners to learn more about products and services that can help them to better serve clients.
- “We are very excited to expand USAV’s reach this year and become more involved with the employees of our affiliates,” said USAV CEO K.C. Schwarz, “USAV staff, along with the DAC, has worked hard to identify new ways to bring value to our members. We feel strongly that the ULC will create deeper connections between our member companies by involving a greater number of people from each organization. The conference will also help Dealers develop closer and more productive relationships with USAV Manufacturer Partners.”
- USAV’s 2013 sponsors—including Signature Sponsor, Chief—will be very instrumental in the planning and execution of the ULC.
- “We are proud to be selected as USAV’s 2013 Signature Sponsor, a reflection of the success of our relationship with USAV and its’ members. We look forward to working with USAV to establishing the ULC as an outstanding collaboration, learning and training event,” said Steve Durkee, president, commercial products at Milestone.