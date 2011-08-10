Manufacturers Co-Sponsor Worship Seminar

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. along with Yamaha Corporation of America, Shure, ProPresenter, and Elation Lighting will hold a Worship Arts Technology Summit (WATS) September 8-10 at the Ridgecrest Christian Conference Center in Ridgecrest, North Carolina.

Session Tracks to take place include Musician, Audio, Vocal, Lighting, and Media. Master audio engineer, John Mills, who has worked with such artists as Chris Tomlin, Israel Houghton, Lincoln Brewster, and Kenny Chesney, will lead the audio presentations.

The WATS Seminars are open to all worship team members. The training schedule has been reformatted to allow for a two-day event so that attendees have ample opportunity to attend one or both days. Recognizing that many worship teams require basic training sessions in the area of audio and other aspects of technical ministries, a WATS Boot Camp will be held September 7, prior to the opening of the WATS Seminar.