Research and Markets New Flexible & Transparent Displays Report

Research and Markets has added the "Global Flexible & Transparent Displays Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020" report to their offerings.

The global flexible & transparent displays market is being driven by growth in consumer electronics, retail, automotive and other end user segments. Growing use of Head-Up Displays in luxury cars, increased demand for interactive classes in education sector, rising demand for flexible displays in healthcare sector, increasing adoption for curved televisions and smartphones, and others, are expected to propel growth in flexible & transparent displays market across the world in the coming years.

In 2014, America emerged as the largest revenue generating region in the global flexible & transparent displays market due to increased retail, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and education sectors. More smartphone users have risen demand for digital signage by enterprises and corporations. An upsurge in consumer demand for high-end technology televisions are projected to drive robust growth in Asia-Pacific flexible and transparent displays during the forecast period.

The growing trend towards smart wearables such as wearable wrist bands, smartwatches and smart glasses, increases the use of digital signage. Mounts needed for Head-Mounted Display in the defense sector and the gaming & entertainment industry is also anticipated to fuel growth in global flexible and transparent displays market through 2020.

Major players operating in the global flexible and transparent displays market include LG Display, Samsung Display, & AU Optronics.

Global Flexible & Transparent Displays Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020 discusses the following aspects of global flexible and transparent displays market:

•Foldable Smartphones

•Rising Demand for High Resolution Display (HRD) Products

•Use of Secondary Displays

•Growing Demand of Flexible OLEDs and Transparent Wearable Displays

•Upsurge in Demand of Curved Screens

•Enhanced Image Quality Displays

•Low Price and Cost Effective Display Techniques

•Increasing Penetration of Innovative Writing Displays

