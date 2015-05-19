Renkus-Heinz to Launch New Products at InfoComm

- Renkus-Heinz will officially launch its Iconyx Gen5 and IC Live ICL-FR Gen5. The next generation of their award-winning Iconyx Series, Iconyx Gen5 incorporates UniBeam Technology for dramatically more uniform coverage, increased output, and faster setup, as well as new configurations for easier and more cost effective installation.
- Also on display will be the completely redesigned RHAON II networking software, with a new and intuitive, device-centric UI, streamlined workflow, and more than 200% faster operation.
- Together, this new generation of technology keeps Renkus-Heinz at the forefront of steerable sound, said Renkus-Heinz VP sales and marketing Rik Kirby. "People always say you have to choose two out of three--better, faster, or cheaper," says Kirby, "but with Gen5 and RHAON2, we've managed to achieve them all."
- Also at the booth will be the in-demand VARIAi installed modular point source line array, as well as popular Iconyx IC Live models. And elsewhere in the halls, the Technologies for Worship Pavilion (West Hall 6878) will be sporting a high-performance IC Live system.