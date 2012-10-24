NanoLumens Displays for São Paulo Metro Line

- Latin America’s newest and most advanced subway line, São Paulo Metro Line 4, will soon be the location of the world’s largest digital out-of-home installation, when Terra Latin America installs nearly 2,000 digital displays throughout the line’s 11 stations. The centerpiece of the project will be the installation of eight large-format LED displays designed and manufactured by NanoLumens. The displays will provide advertisers a medium to reach the line’s nearly one million expected daily commuters.
- According to NanoLumens director of Marketing, Josh Byrd, the São Paulo Metro Line 4 installation is the largest project undertaken to date by the Georgia-based company that introduced flexible LED displays in 2010. “São Paulo’s Metro Line 4 is full of next generation technologies, and NanoLumens is proud to provide digital displays to give advertisers a powerful medium to share their messages. We designed seven wall-mounted 6mm pixel pitch displays, ranging from 145 inches to 224 inches diagonal, to be installed throughout the line’s stations, plus one 360-degree display that is made up of four 173-inch curved 6mm pixel pitch displays joined end-to-end to form a cylinder that is viewable from every angle in the atrium of the Luz station, Line 4’s busiest station.”
- NanoLumens has partnered with Brazilian digital signage engineering company NC4U (Narrowcasting For You) to oversee the installation of the eight NanoLumens LED displays. NC4U is NanoLumens’ first officially certified service and sales partner in South America.
- Metro Line 4, also known as the Yellow Line or ViaQuatro, is the result of a strategic partnership between the Government of São Paulo and ViaQuatro, a private company that has invested $450 million in the project to date, with expectations to invest a total of $2 billion over the next 30 years of operation. The line began offering service at six stations in 2011 with 14 trains, and full operation of all 11 stations and 15 additional trains is expected in 2014.
- Metro Line 4 is Latin America’s first driverless subway line and points to the future of autonomous public transportation in one of the world’s most populated metropolitan areas. Each train is remotely controlled by a human operator at the line’s Operational Control Center (OCC). The line features some of the world’s most advanced subway technologies, including glass partitions separating the commuter platform from the tracks that greatly reduce the risk of accidents and prevent objects from falling onto the tracks, helping to ensure timely service. The trains, which are manufactured in Korea, offer passengers a comfortable commute with a number of LCD displays, air conditioning, free passage between cars while in motion and low noise operation.
- NanoLumens displays were chosen for Sao Paulo’s Yellow Line project because they are slim, lightweight, energy efficient, and feature edge-to-edge picture quality that can be viewed from any angle or distance without color shift or picture drop-off. The company’s display technology, which allows customers to select from 4mm up to 10mm pixel pitch (depending on the model), is designed to help marketers engage customers in every type of trade show, retail, hospitality, stadium, arena, transportation and public event environment.
