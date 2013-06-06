AVAD Brings InfoComm Attendees Integration Concepts in a Hotel Format

- AVAD will present attendees to its InfoComm 2013 booth with the Pacific Heights Hotel, a unique hotel-themed concept designed to exhibit commercial integration in a new style.
- As attendees walk through the booth, they will discover leading solutions for retail, hospitality, quick service restaurants, bars, and other commercial business categories.
- InfoComm guests can also pick up a copy of the 2013 AVAD pocket guide, experience interactive product demonstrations and information stations that showcase over 75 major technology brands, as well as discover the complimentary design and collaboration services provided by the AVAD System Design Group. InfoComm regulars and first-time attendees alike will have an opportunity to explore how AVAD connects custom integrators to a network of partners, including their Fortune 100 parent company, Ingram Micro.
- "Experienced integrators are aware of the fast-paced changes and emerging product categories that are influencing the industry and driving customers to ask for new solutions." said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "Our team is leading the way with the newest system design concepts and sales strategies by offering commercial dealers the best support system in the industry, paired, with access to the best catalog of technology from manufacturers."