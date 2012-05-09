RGB Spectrum SuperWall Display Processor

RGB Spectrum has released SuperWall, the latest addition to the company's family of MediaWall display processors.
- By combining up to four MediaWall units, the SuperWall's easy-to-operate control software can create displays with up to 120 windows arranged over up to 48 screens.
- "The launch of the SuperWall propels RGB Spectrum into the large wall arena," said Arndt Schrader, product manager for videowalls. "The SuperWall takes the MediaWall processor's flawless visual resolution, reliable signal integrity, and real-time visualization capability and scales it up. This will greatly interest our customers across all industry sectors."
- The SuperWall's parallel processing architecture can scale up as necessary, while maintaining picture quality — no pixel dropped, no frame lost. SuperWall can handle up to four MediaWall 4500 or MediaWall 4200 processors. It offers a Java based web control interface that supports all functions of the MediaWall processors including SinglePoint KvM, the company's software for controlling computers displayed on the wall with a single mouse and keyboard.