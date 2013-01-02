Kramer Introduces High-speed HDMI Cable with Ethernet

- Kramer Electronics has introduced the C-HM/HM/PRO high-speed HDMI cable with Ethernet capability.
- Kramer’s C−HM/HM/PRO is designed for advanced equipment installations that require high speed cable connections to ensure a high definition experience with maximum audio and visual impact, the company says.
- Kramer’s C-HM/HM/PRO is a high speed HDMI cable that supports the HDMI Ethernet Channel (HEC) as well as all the latest-generation features in the HDMI version 1.4 standard, including Audio Return Channel, 3DTV, and 4K resolution capability.
- The C-HM/HM/PRO features a high data transfer rate of up to 10.2 Gbps and supports resolutions of 720p/1080i/1080p. The C-HM/HM/PRO supports multi-channel audio stream for external decoding by AV receivers and automatic audio syncing capabilities. It also supports Deep Color, including 24-bit, 30-bit, 36-bit and 48-bit (RGB or YCbCr) color depths. This feature makes the C-HM/HM/PRO ideal for multimedia applications or home cinema and surround systems.
- The C-HM/HM/PRO is equipped with Kramer’s unique, flexible jacket that holds the cable tightly in place while simultaneously providing flexibility for challenging installations. The C-HM/HM/PRO also comes with Kramer’s “pull resistant” connectors which can withstand up to 15 lbs of force. This pull resistant connector design is currently available on Kramer’s C-HM/HM, C-HM/HM/PRO, C-HM/HM/FLAT/ETH and C-MHM/MHM HDMI cables. They are compliant with HDMI dimension spec and are backwards compatible. The connectors on the C-HM/HM/PRO cable are also gold-plated to resist corrosion and provide the best possible connectivity.
- The C-HM/HM/PRO can be ordered pre-terminated in a varied selection of lengths from 0.9m to 15.2m (3, 6, 10, 15, 25, 35 and 50ft).
- The C-HM/HM/PRO is currently in stock and available for ordering from Kramer Electronics sales companies around the world.