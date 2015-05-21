RDL Dante-Enabled FORMAT-A

The What: RDL has added Dante capability to its FORMAT-A series endpoints.

The What Else: The new Dante-enabled suite enables users to locate each mic and line input or output endpoint exactly where it is needed, daisy chain multiple audio endpoints through a single CATx home run, and select from a comprehensive array of endpoints including amplifiers, headphone amplifiers, and mic/line XLR and stereo audio wall plates. They allow systems to overcome the distance limitations of IP networks with FORMAT-A modules while using standard CATx cable and connectors, and simplify the installation and reduce equipment cost with FORMAT-A/Dante integration.