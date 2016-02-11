RCF Names Cowser Marketing’s John Fedorko 2015 Rep of the Year

Loudspeaker manufacturer RCF has named Cower Marketing’s manufacturer representative John Fedorko as the 2015 Rep of the Year during an awards presentation at the company’s annual rep breakfast at the 2016 NAMM Show. Fedorko handles the northern Texas and Oklahoma region for Cowser Marketing.

“John goes above and beyond in not only sales, but his skills and knowledge of our products, always finding the opportunities to insert our products into projects, providing solutions for his RCF partners in the territory,” said Tarik Solangi, national sales manager, RCF.

“Receiving the Rep of the Year award from RCF is a huge honor,” said Fedorko. “I am humbled and grateful to everyone involved. It takes everyone working together as a team to make things happen effectively. [The Award] is a simple reflection on the relationships created – not only with myself, the Cowser Marketing team, and the dealers; but the complete relationship and support of RCF and the products they offer. I want to tip my hat to everyone at RCF and Cowser Marketing, thanking them for this achievement.”