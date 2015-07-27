Radial Ships JDI Stereo Passive Direct Box

The What: The Radial JDI Stereo Passive Direct Box is a high-end passive direct box.

The What Else: The JDI Stereo Passive Direct Box’s features include input and thru-put connectors plus a -15dB input pad on each channel. This is supplemented with a ground lift switch that lifts pin-1 on the two XLR outputs to further reduce hum and buzz caused by ground loops. Built tough to handle the abuse of live touring, the JDI Stereo employs a 14-gauge steel I-beam inner frame and a unique bookend outer shell. The innovative design eliminates stress on the PCB, reducing opportunity for solder joints to go “cold” while the outer shell creates a protective zone around the switches and connectors.