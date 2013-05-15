Barco Unveils New U.S. Training and Simulation Demo Center

- Barco is opening its new demonstration and training center in Xenia, OH, which will showcase real-world visual display systems and products tailored to meet the needs and requirements of training and simulation markets.
- A wide variety of solutions will be on display for Barco integrator partners and end-users, which will also be used to train customers in these state-of-art multi-projector display systems.
- Located just minutes away from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, the new "Center of Excellence" demo center will feature numerous technologies such as LCoS and DLP imaging, as well as LED and lamp-based illumination, which form the foundation of Barco's high-fidelity simulation projectors, visual display systems, and proprietary software solutions.
- The new Center will be inaugurated on May 15-16, 2013 at an exclusive grand opening event with more than 100 major customers - end-users, integrator partners, and resellers — and members of the press in attendance.
- The event will also provide an opportunity for Barco and projectiondesign of Norway, which Barco recently acquired, to demonstrate how they have joined forces to create the most comprehensive portfolio of visual display systems and projectors available today to meet the stringent demands of the training and simulation community.
- The Xenia facility will include two dome projection systems capable of immersing trainees in a wide variety of simulated environments.
- Addressing the simulation and training market's increasing requirements for realism in fast-jet applications, Barco's RP-360 immersive dome will showcase a combination of six Barco SIM 10 and six SIM 7 LCoS projectors. Each projector produces images at 10 megapixels (QUADHD) and QXGA resolution respectively. Image Generators will be provided by Aechelon Technology Inc. showing Out-of-The-Window (OTW) fast-jet content. The system aims to highlight eye-limiting resolution and high-contrast imaging.
- A second dome will use six projectiondesign F35 WQXGA projectors with images warped, blended and mapped using Scalable Display Technologies calibration software and integrated with Vital X image generators from Flight Safety International. This Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) dome is used to provide Terminal Attack Control (TAC), fire support coordination training, and joint Close Air Support (CAS) training and mission rehearsal capability.
- Night vision operations are increasingly important to customers who demand flexible systems to support a broad range of training objectives. At the heart of Barco's dedicated Night Vision Goggle (NVG) demonstration is the world's highest resolution 4.1 megapixel FS35 IR ReaLED(tm) projector that will utilize the image generators from Meta VR.
- Barco's latest collimated (parallel viewing) solutions fulfills the increasingly stringent requirements for realism in wide-body applications, with a solution offering the closest experience to true, cross-cockpit flying thanks to the widest, unobstructed viewing angle. Barco will demonstrate its CD-2260, a 220-degree by 60-degree collimated dome showcasing five Sim7 LCoS projectors. Image Generators will be provided by Aechelon Technology Inc. showing Out-of-The-Window (OTW) content.
- In addition, the facility will also have an upgraded conference room, reception area and separate rooms in which individual projectors can be viewed.
- "The demonstration and training center here in Xenia reflects Barco's commitment to our end users and integrator partners to provide the very best visual display systems and products, and make them accessible for evaluation, training, and development whenever needed," said Mark Saturno, vice president of worldwide sales for Barco's Training and Simulation Division. "Having a standing center like this will allow our customers to see our solutions in action and expedite continued development of our offerings."
- Dave Scott, senior vice president and general manager of Barco's Defense, Aerospace and Training Division, added: "Barco has been supporting our defense customers worldwide for the past two decades, and nothing is more important in that endeavor than insuring our servicemen and women have the very best devices on which to train. Barco's display systems and projectors are at the heart of thousands of simulators around the world, and we look forward to continuing our contribution in that arena. The recent acquisition of projectiondesign and the construction of this demo center are important examples of our dedication to the training and simulation market."
- The Xenia opening will be organized in an Open House format, with regular tours throughout the day/evening, with food and refreshments provided.