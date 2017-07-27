QSC, WyreStorm Announce Integration Between Q-SYS, NetworkHD Products

QSC and WyreStorm have announced an integration between the QSC Q-SYS Platform and WyreStorm’s NetworkHD AV-over-IP solutions.

This technical partnership enables two distinct technologies to integrate WyreStorm Video-over-IP distribution with the Q-SYS Platform.

First, the Q-SYS Media Stream Receiver software component within Q-SYS Designer Software has been updated to allow for connection to the audio stream generated by any NetworkHD 100, 200, and 400 Series AV-over-IP encoder. This allows Q-SYS to ingest the audio content presented to the encoder by its HDMI source device, and then process and route to any destination on the network.

Second, QSC will release control and monitoring plugins for the NetworkHD Series to allow for source switching, control, and monitoring directly from the Q-SYS Platform and Q-SYS touchscreen controllers.

Both WyreStorm and QSC technology platforms utilize an open, IT-aligned software architecture that enables powerful and reliable integration. “Open standards for NetworkHD signal encoding and distribution over the network enabled engineers to produce proof-of-concept audio integration between WyreStorm and Q-SYS in a matter of hours,” said James Meredith, WyreStorm’s NetworkHD and control product manager. “This allows them to focus far more on the integrator experience and ease of configuration, which will save them time and money while stepping up the quality and capability of their systems—delivering an end result for the customer that will surpass their expectations.”

“We are very excited to partner with WyreStorm and provide designers with a solution that easily integrates WyreStorm AV-over-IP solutions into a Q-SYS design,” said Mike Brandes, product manager of Installed Systems, QSC. “Together we are offering the industry a best-in-class solution for flexible and scalable audio routing and control in any AV system design.”

The ability to integrate WyreStorm NetworkHD Series audio streams with Q-SYS Media Stream Receiver is available in Q-SYS Designer Software v6.0 and higher. Q-SYS control and monitoring plugins for the NetworkHD Series will follow in a later release of Q-SYS Designer Software.

QSC Q-SYS Designer Software can be downloaded at www.qsc.com/qsd. Configuration Guides for QSC and all WyreStorm technology partners can downloaded from NetworkHD product pages http://www.wyrestorm.com/catalog/networkhd.