Turner Deploys Digital Rapids Solutions

Digital Rapids announced that Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. is using a large-scale deployment of Digital Rapids' StreamZHD multi-format encoding systems and the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software to transform live feeds and on-demand content for delivery to multiple viewing platforms in support of Turner's multi-screen video offerings and the pay television industry's "TV Everywhere" initiatives.

An array of StreamZHD encoders are used by Turner’s Network Operations group for ingest and encoding of live sources, while a distributed, multi-node Digital Rapids Transcode Manager deployment transcodes high volumes of mezzanine source files into a range of output formats for VOD and viewing on devices from PCs to mobile phones and tablets.

"We're thrilled that Turner Broadcasting has chosen StreamZHD and Digital Rapids Transcode Manager for its encoding and transcoding requirements," said Brent Ross, director of sales, North America at Digital Rapids. "Turner Broadcasting is a leader in delivering premium content to their audiences on a wide range of viewing devices, and we look forward to working with them as their multi-screen initiatives continue to expand."

"Digital Rapids encoding and transcoding systems support our multi-screen media operations, and meet the quality standards and format flexibility we require to address our audience's demand for content across multiple viewing devices," said Joseph Forehand, project manager at Turner Broadcasting.