Merging Technologies Ovation Media Server

- Merging Technologies will be exhibiting at InfoComm13 in Orlando June 12-14 on stand #970. The Ovation Media Server and Sequencer is setting the pace for audio playback and show control in a wide array of applications due to its open architecture and the flexibility of its audio engine.
- Ovation 4 will be demonstrated with Dataton’s WATCHOUT multi-display production and playback system. With a sync connection being made over a standard IT network and frame accurate lock between multiple timelines in WATCHOUT and audio cues in Ovation, means that one of the AV industries most used video servers now has the same power available to it when designing the audio component to any AV/live/theatre/theme park/spectacle installation.
- At the heart of the Ovation 4 system is one of the most flexible and intuitive cue sequencers available. Capable of huge multi-track audio playback (up to 384 tracks) of any file type or sample rate (real-time SRC) combined with control protocol firing for interaction with any system configuration (MIDI, RS-232, GPIO, RS-422 ,LTC, TCP/IP, Script, …), Ovation is a new standard for configured live event playback.
- Within the same application exists a powerful internal mix engine. Combining playback audio and feeds from live inputs, the mixer can then be manipulated by mouse or through remote protocols such as EuCon, Oasis and MIDI/HUI. Then, once balances have been created, it is possible for the user to save mixer snapshots and embed them in cues for recall with user definable glide times. Output is provided over optional MADI/AES/TDIF/Analogue and incorporates the RAVENNA Audio over IP protocol as standard, which allows it to connect to Horus.
- Ovation 4 also provides an easy to use and easy to configure remote interface for the system with the WebServer option. Using any web-enabled device, it is possible to connect to the Ovation show over http and access all the firing controls through any standard web interface. And, as the WebServer option is connected using JavaScript, a white paper provided with each Ovation 4 system allows the possibility for the creation of custom interfaces using basic web page design.